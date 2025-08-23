The Undertaker may be heading into the world of reality television overseas.

According to multiple outlets in India, including The Times of India, the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to appear on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

The popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is entering its 19th season and follows celebrities living together in a house while being filmed around the clock. Contestants are gradually eliminated through tasks, nominations, and audience votes.

Reports state that The Undertaker is slated to enter the house as one of three wildcard participants this season. The new season began filming Friday in Mumbai, and it’s rumored that “The Deadman” could spend seven to ten days inside the house.

He’s not the only wrestling legend linked to the show. Celebrity Wing WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson has also been rumored for a potential wildcard spot, though neither name has been officially confirmed by Bigg Boss.

Fans may recall that The Great Khali competed as a wildcard entrant during Season 4 back in 2010. Khali advanced all the way to the finals before finishing runner-up to actress Shweta Tiwari.