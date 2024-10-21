The Undertaker has named his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels as his greatest match ever.

While speaking on a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised the WrestleMania 25 match and discussed finding a balance between wrestling and family.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels: “It’s probably my greatest match, as far as our technical wrestling match. It was so easy. That’s the crazy part about it, because — and I tell people this all the time and a lot of people outside the business don’t understand: all I had to do was be Undertaker. Most times, and I’m sure you’ve been in this situation a ton too, you have to think not only for you, you have to think for whoever’s in the ring with you. It’s just — especially as you get older and your name becomes bigger and the legend becomes bigger. People get intimidated, and they don’t want to step on your toes. And then you have to think for them, and it — ever so slightly, and you get used to it, but it does take your your timing because you have to think for them. Like, ‘What does this kid need to do next,’ or whatever, if that’s the way you work. All I had to do was go out and be me, because I knew Shawn had Shawn covered, yeah, and it was just — he’s just one of those guys that I had really good chemistry with. And yeah, it was just a magical night.”

On finding a balance between wrestling and family: “You [Booker T] got a good balance. Yeah, that’s the difficult part is finding the balance of what’s right and feeling what’s right for me, and what’s right for the family. It’s tough, it’s a tough business to be able to get all that squared away. But yeah, looks like you’re doing it, man. I’m happy for you.”