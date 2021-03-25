The legendary Undertaker was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump, the same edition where the Deadman announced that Kane would included in the 2021 Hall of Fame class. During his appearance Taker would name his favorite matchup with the Big Red Machine, as well as recall how he helped usher in the return of the old-school Undertaker character. Highlights are below.

How their WrestleMania 14 matchup was one of his favorites:

I think the WrestleMania in Boston after a long build-up, that one comes to mind, for sure. I think it was one of our better matches. It was the brother’s going at it on The Grandest Stage of them All.

How Kane helped usher the return of the old-school Undertaker:

Then, you did a pretty good number on me when I wrestled Vince [McMahon]. You come out of nowhere, swerve me, and then bury me with a front-end loader filled with dirt. That wasn’t very nice. That really was the catalyst of bringing the old Undertaker back.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)