The legendary Undertaker took part in a Q&A on WWE’s TikTok account, where the Deadman named Edge as his favorite WWE star, Yokozuna as his toughest opponent, and the Dallas Cowboy’s Tyron Smith as his favorite non-wresting athlete. Check out his full answers below.
Asked his favorite WWE star:
“Edge.”
Names his toughest opponent:
“Yokozuna.”
Who he wishes he could have faced:
“Andre the Giant.”
Who his favorite non-wrestler athlete is:
“Tyron Smith from the Dallas Cowboys.”
Who he thinks has the best ring gear in WWE:
“Mmm… Rey Mysterio.”
His favorite entrance besides his own:
“Drew McIntyre.”
What his first thought was when he retired:
“It’s over.”