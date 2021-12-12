The legendary Undertaker took part in a Q&A on WWE’s TikTok account, where the Deadman named Edge as his favorite WWE star, Yokozuna as his toughest opponent, and the Dallas Cowboy’s Tyron Smith as his favorite non-wresting athlete. Check out his full answers below.

Asked his favorite WWE star:

“Edge.”

Names his toughest opponent:

“Yokozuna.”

Who he wishes he could have faced:

“Andre the Giant.”

Who his favorite non-wrestler athlete is:

“Tyron Smith from the Dallas Cowboys.”

Who he thinks has the best ring gear in WWE:

“Mmm… Rey Mysterio.”

His favorite entrance besides his own:

“Drew McIntyre.”

What his first thought was when he retired:

“It’s over.”