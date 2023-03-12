WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says a WWE without Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is hard to imagine.

Taker recently spoke with Ariel Helwani and recalled McMahon sending him a text message the night before he announced his retirement in July 2022. Taker said he knew Vince would not stay away.

“He called me the day before he announced [his retirement] and we got into an argument because I thought he was ribbing me,” Taker recalled. “I said, ‘There’s no way, there is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.’ We ended up kind of going at it a little bit. Finally, I was like ‘alright, okay.’ Sure enough, next day, Vince resigned but I knew there was no way he’d stay away.”

McMahon returned as Executive Chairman in January, and it’s been reported that he is there to only lead a potential sale of the company, and perhaps the new RAW and SmackDown TV deals. Taker doesn’t think it will be that easy because Vince made WWE into what it is today.

“Even in this role, I think it’s going to be challenging for him,” Taker said. “I mean, that’s his baby, man, he’s the one who created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure that these TV deals and everything are done the right way and right now that’s his sole motivation but that’s Vince McMahon, I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes. A WWE without Vince is hard to imagine.”

Taker was then asked if he foresees a scenario where McMahon is not involved with WWE.

“I would have a really hard time imagining that there wouldn’t be some kind of contingency that he has some type of control there,” Taker responded. “I don’t think even if the company was to get sold, which I don’t have any feeling one way or another whether that’s going to happen or not, but I just can’t imagine somebody coming in and buying the company and running it the same way with just the dedication to detail the way it’s run now.”

