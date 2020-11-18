During an interview with Yahoo Sports, The Undertaker spoke on how it felt to be cheered over Hulk Hogan during their Survivor Series 1991 match. Here’s what he had to say:

You’re nervous, then when you do the walkout that night it threw me off because it was like 60-40 the crowd was behind me. [The fans turned me] and I was the babyface. Here I am trying to be this killer, this scary dude, and you come out and the crowd is leaning toward you. You have to put that out of your mind so you can do business and be what you’re supposed to be, but it was amazing.

Credit: Yahoo Sports.