During an interview with Barstool Sports, The Undertaker shot down long-standing rumors that he and Sting were to have wrestled on various occasions at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

Not even once,” said The Undertaker while shaking his head. “I knew him from my days in WCW in the the late 80s but I never actually saw him again until he joined WWE.

It’s crazy that we never spoke. We never called each other and discussed, ‘hey would you like to do this mega match’ or whatever. My schedule was always full, there were always guys waiting to face me.

Maybe it will remain something like a ‘what could have been’ situation, kind of like what would have happened if Ali and Tyson faced off? Our audience always wanted to see it but its just one of those things,” he added, while referring to The Rock vs. Shawn Michaels as another such dream match that took place.

To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s. But there’s a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn’t corporate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult.

I don’t want people to get a watered down version of that character. I want people to remember the 90s, the WrestleMania matches with Edge, Batista, Shawn, and Punk, and not the match I had with Roman, when I was all beat up and out of shape. I looked like a Bloated Elvis.