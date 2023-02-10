WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says he has no regrets from his career, but there are things he wishes were different.

Taker appeared on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends podcast this week and was asked if he has any regrets from his legendary career. He responded with the following:

“No. There’s a lot of things that I did and that happened that I wish were different, but at this point I can’t have any regrets because everything happened for a reason, put me in a position one way or another to adjust and move forward. So, I have to look at things like that, I can’t sit back and wish like, man, I wish I’d have done this or I wish I’d have done that. I wish I had spent more time with my children, right. But there’s no way to really, or at least in my mind, I was convinced that there was no way to have this career and do all these things and be invested as a father. Now, I learned later on that I could and I’ll not get that time back, but I can’t look back and say, wow, I really regret this or I regret that. I always tried to use the mistakes, which I made many of, I always tried to use those as a learning tool and not make the same mistakes twice. And, you know, that’s the way I have to look at things.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Taker had to say about his private message to Bray Wyatt at RAW 30, and why it’s not fair to compare their careers.

