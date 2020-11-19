The Undertaker recently spoke with Brian Truitt of USA Today to promote his 30th anniversary celebration and the “Final Farewell” at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Taker made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view, as a member of The Million Dollar Team (Taker, WWE Hall of Famers Ted DiBiase, Greg Valentine, The Honky Tonk Man). They would go on to defeat The Dream Team (WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes, Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Koko B. Ware). Taker’s entrance that night is one of the most recognized moments in WWE history. Taker was asked what Mark Calaway was thinking as he walked to the ring that night in Hartford, CT.

“Mark Calaway at that moment is so nervous that he can barely get one foot in front of the other,” Taker admitted. “This is a brand new character, and in the ring, you’ve got ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes, you got Bret Hart, all these top-tier guys, and I’m about to basically toss them all around.

“I already knew in my head that this character was going to walk slow, but I’m so excited on the inside, I’m like, ‘Slow down.’ And I was moving slow, but in my head, I want to get there and get started.”

Taker was asked about his own TV viewing habits after being a fixture on people’s TVs for the past 30 years. He said he mostly watches sports, but is also a fan of popular series like Dexter, Sons of Anarchy, and Yellowstone. He also admitted that he doesn’t watch WWE TV as much as he should.

“Mostly sports. I love boxing, MMA, college football,” Taker responded. “I need a new series. I loved ‘Dexter’ (and) ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ I love ‘Yellowstone,’ man. Probably not as much as I should, I watch our (WWE) product. (Laughs) I think I don’t watch it as often because I put myself in, like, ‘Ahh, I should be there!'”

Regarding the WWE TV product, Taker was asked if he is able to actually sit back and enjoy it as a fan.

“I can to a certain degree,” he responded. “But a lot of times I catch myself talking to the TV like they can hear me. It’s hard to be just a straight fan, because I want everybody to succeed and to develop into their potential. So I’m kind of like, ‘Oh man, don’t do it. It didn’t make sense. Don’t do that. Why would you do that?’

“You would actually laugh if there was a camera watching me watch wrestling. I have these conversations and it’s pretty amusing, I’m sure.”

