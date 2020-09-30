The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with IGN to answer a multitude of questions regarding his career, one of which asked the Deadman about the dream match between himself and Hall of Famer Sting. While the match never happened, fans have been asking to see the two icons clash for years, something Taker responds to in his answer.

Yeah, I get that a lot. Sting stayed down in WCW for so long and then you know, he went somewhere else and that window kind of closed and I know he kind of showed up at the end. The way people see that, it looks much better on paper than it actually would’ve been. It’s one of those matches that people will talk about forever.

