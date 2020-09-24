During his appearance on My Mom’s Basement, The Undertaker reiterated that despite people not believing it to be the case, he considers himself retired. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s all pretty much said and done. No one believes me. My wife doesn’t believe me. She rolls her eyes at me at least twice a week on something. I’ve got another buddy – I was actually in a golf tournament with him – and they were putting food out and stuff like that. And I was like ‘Nah I don’t want that or that’ and all of a sudden he looks over at me and goes ‘Getting close to April, huh?’ I tried to be as definitive in that last episode. It was much more definitive until the big man saw it and he kind of put in the little question mark. I don’t foresee it happening but never say never.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.