The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with ESPN to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring at 76-years old, with the Deadman also weighing in on his longtime friend Triple H taking control of the company’s creative direction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On WWE’s direction without Vince:

“They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say and do,” Calaway, a longtime locker room leader, told ESPN. “I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that’s going to come through in the creative.

On calling attention to blood:

“Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don’t throw things away,” Calaway said. “Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it.”

On Triple H in charge:

“I mean, he’s brilliant, he really is. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he’ll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys. And he’s a no bulls— kind of guy too. He’s going to let you know what you’re doing that’s right and what you’re doing that’s wrong. I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter [another nickname for Levesque].”