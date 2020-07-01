The Undertaker On The Ultimate Warrior’s Reaction To His No-Selling

During an appearance on After The Bell, The Undertaker recalled The Ultimate Warrior being upset with his no-selling during their matches. Here’s what he had to say:

The character was a monster. I didn’t sell that much. I remember one night Ultimate Warrior, he’d been beating on me and pounding on me and just everything. [He’d] knock me down. I’m sitting back up. I’m coming back up. Finally he goes, and I thought I was but evidently I wasn’t, he goes, ‘Mark, are you going to sell anything tonight?’ It’s like OK, Jim. Here we go. Alright, let’s do this. Let’s let’s try that.

I blew guys up early on. It’s what made sense. Eventually, you were gonna get me down, and we would work and it would it come about, but it was a process to say the least to get that character compromised.