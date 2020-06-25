The Undertaker On Which Wrestler Took Years Off His Career

During his appearance on the NotSam podcast, The Undertaker revealed that his program with Giant Gonzalez took years off his career. Here’s what he had to say:
That whole thing took years off my career. I would be in much better shape now if I could’ve skipped that one program. As physically demanding as it was, it was twice as much the mental strain because you have Bret, Yokozuna going out and having these great matches. Obviously you want to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys and it was just not possible.
It was survival every night trying to figure out what he could do and it took me to try and make chicken salad out of chicken crap.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: NotSam Podcast. H/T WrestlingInc.
