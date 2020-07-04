 The Undertaker On Wishing The American Badass Character Had A Longer Run

During his interview with Comicbook.com, The Undertaker spoke on thinking that the American Badass gimmick could have lasted for longer than it did. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, not really. I think we cut that off. We cut that off kind of early when we did the American Badass the first time. I think we could have got a little more mileage out of it, but, it was a different variation. It was an older iteration of it. The American Badass has got a few more years on him. He’s a little more grizzled even. And there were still so many I think, aspects of The Undertake you could see in there, so I think it was just like I’ve wrapped everything all together. And I think those people were really excited.

