The Undertaker is ready to help take AAA to the next level.

“The Deadman” spoke about his role behind-the-scenes in the WWE-acquired Lucha Libre promotion during an appearance on the latest installment of the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with WWE Superstar “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On wanting to preserve the legacy AAA has while also adding in elements like better storytelling and production values: “Helping out with creative and doing some stuff with AAA, I’m trying to … my vision is to almost take a step back to step forward. I’m really high on the physicality and the actual in-ring stuff and things making sense, which is kind of difficult from where I’ve come from and then working with AAA. The lucha libre legacy is incredible, right? With the mask and then there’s so many [legacy wrestlers], you know, there’s this guy who then has a son who has a son. So all these legacies and all this culture is in there. What we’re trying to do is honor that, but give more production value to the product and help story tell a little better. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

On the incredible athletes and talent in AAA and how he wants it to exist as an alternative to WWE: “Talking about incredible athletes and the things that they can do is, it’s amazing,” Undertaker said. “And the following they have is amazing. So if I can take the best of lucha libre and the best of what I know and I can mold them together, I think we’re going to have something that’s really, really special down there. But that’s the key. I’m not trying to make AAA Lucha Libre, I’m not trying to make it Raw or SmackDown WWE. I’m taking some elements of that, adding it to what they already do, and try and make a product that everyone will want to see. And it’s an alternative. It’s just like the other company. Raw, SmackDown, all these other, TNA, just to give people a variety and different things to enjoy about wrestling.”

