The Undertaker has talked about the famous UFC 121 moment when Brock Lesnar lost the UFC Heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez and while Undertaker was being interviewed by Ariel Helwani in the crowd, Taker asked Lesnar whether he wanted to do it.

As he revealed on “Hawk vs. Wolf,” Undertaker was “strictly there to pick a fight” with Lesnar to get a WWE match rolling. However, UFC President Dana White wasn’t given a heads up.

“Unbeknownst to Vince or myself, Dana had no clue what was going on,” Undertaker said. “We weren’t aware of the fact that Dana did not know that I was going to do that. He was not happy. Some guy from the WWE is challenging his biggest draw, but we thought he was on board with it.” Lesnar didn’t return to WWE for another two years where they met at WrestleMania 30 and Lesnar ended Taker’s WrestleMania winning streak. Undertaker admitted that “we jumped the gun a little bit on the timing.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc