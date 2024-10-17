The Undertaker has nothing but high praise for GUNTHER these days.

During a recent appearance on Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast, the Deadman lavished praise on the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, calling him “my guy.”

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On GUNTHER: “Well, GUNTHER is my guy. I talk about him on my show all the time. He’s a throwback. Doesn’t do anything crazy, he doesn’t do anything crazy. He chops the s**t out of you… But he didn’t do anything crazy. What he does is believable. Everything he does is believable. And he’ll shine you up, like a good heel should. It’s an easy blueprint, without doing anything that’s really stupid and makes the risk that much more.”

On when to push the envelope: “ Now obviously, you’re right. There’s gonna be a lot of pushback. Well, it’s a different era, and these guys are willing to do that. Well I’m telling you, I pushed the envelope at certain times. But I made the things that I did that were dangerous, I always put them in a place where they meant something. There was a call for me to do something desperate, like the dive over the top.”