The Undertaker Reacts to Viral Twitter Hashtag, More Indie Stars on RAW Underground

– The Undertaker made a rare tweet today, taking over the “#UndertakerComplaints” hashtag that went viral on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

It appears the “#UndertakerComplaints” hashtag was created for people to share jokes about what “the ones that have to handle us even after we’re gone” might complain about. As seen below, The Deadman tweeted a GIF with the viral hashtag this afternoon, apparently not impressed.

Below is Taker’s full tweet, which was re-tweeted by WWE and has quickly jumped to the top of the tweets under the hashtag:

– As noted, Week 3 of RAW Underground saw WWE use indie women’s wrestler Brandi Lauren for the loss to Marina Shafir, while second generation wrestler Colby Corino was used for the loss to Erik of The Viking Raiders. The identities of several extras seen at ringside have also been revealed.

The male extras were Alex Paz, D. Ramos, Romeo Quevedo, Gariston Spears, Nick Stanley, Mike Reed, and Liam Gray. The female extras were Avery Taylor, Jayme Jameson, Sofia Castillo and The Go Hard Life Twins – Laurie & Lindsey Carlson.

