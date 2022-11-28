WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool were among those backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event from the TD Garden in Boston.

Taker was in town for his one-man show held on Friday night. He tweeted a photo with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and congratulated everyone on War Games.

“Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations to all involved on #SurvivorSeries #WarGames, really enjoyed it!,” Taker wrote with the photo seen below.

On a related note, McMahon also spent time with Gabi Butler at Survivor Series. Butler is the star of Netflix’s “Cheer” show, and recently inked a new deal with the company. You can click here for details on her signing with comments, and you can click here for what WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had to say.

McMahon said she can’t wait to see what Butler does in the ring.

“It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can’t wait to see what you do in the ring!,” Stephanie wrote with these photos of Butler and Cathy Kelley backstage at the TD Garden on Saturday.

