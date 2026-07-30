The Undertaker says one of his longest creative battles with Vince McMahon produced an extremely rare admission from the former WWE Chairman.

During a fan question-and-answer episode of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled returning backstage after the Punjabi Prison match at Great American Bash 2006. McMahon quietly acknowledged that Undertaker’s proposed finish would have worked better before walking away.

The Great Khali was originally expected to face Undertaker before Big Show replaced him. The change did not resolve a disagreement over how Undertaker should escape the two surrounding structures.

Undertaker wanted to jump from the inner cage to the outer cage, believing the unexpected visual would create a dramatic finish. McMahon ordered Undertaker and Big Show to fight through one of the cage doors instead.

Undertaker warned that the door sequence would fall flat and made it clear that McMahon would be responsible for the result. He believed the audience’s reaction proved his concern correct.

After working together for approximately three decades, Undertaker viewed McMahon’s quiet acknowledgment as a memorable personal victory.

That was a victory for me to have him admit he was wrong on something. Didn’t happen very often.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.