Ken Anderson has revealed how a conversation involving The Undertaker and JBL ultimately led to the creation of his Mic Check finishing move.

During his time in WWE as Mr. Kennedy, Anderson utilized several signature moves, including the Kenton Bomb, Green Bay Plunge and Mic Check. However, it was The Undertaker’s unwillingness to take one of those moves that prompted Anderson to consider making a change.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Rewind, Recap, Relive, Anderson recalled a backstage conversation in which JBL asked The Undertaker whether he would ever take the Green Bay Plunge.

“I remember being in the locker room, and JBL was like, ‘that’s a great finishing move. Taker, you ever going to take that move?’ Taker was like, ‘I’m not ever taking that move.’ It was like I already knew that you need to come up with something that everybody can take, know what I mean?”

Anderson explained that the Green Bay Plunge had originally come about under unusual circumstances and was never necessarily intended to be his permanent finisher.

“The circumstances were the reason that I started doing the Green Bay Plunge were kind of different. It was just like a last minute thing.”

According to Anderson, it was John Laurinaitis who eventually suggested using a variation of the Flatliner. The finishing move would later receive its recognizable name following a conversation with WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross.

“So yes, I then, and then it was actually Johnny Ace who suggested the flatliner and then I took the toe and then I- and then we were coming up, trying to come up with a name for it and Jim Ross asked me, he’s like what are you (calling it) and I was like, Mic Check one, two, three. Mic Check.”