WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is reportedly eyeing a full-time spot on WWE’s creative team.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shed light on The Deadman’s backstage involvement during an episode of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast. According to Konnan, The Undertaker has already been contributing behind the scenes at recent WWE events, including Money in the Bank 2025 and the AAA Worlds Collide show. He said,

“Yes, bro was running around. I think Undertaker wants to get into creative. He really enjoys it. He was involved at Money in the Bank and at Worlds Collide, and he’s definitely interested in joining the creative team.”

Konnan also praised The Undertaker’s mind for the business, saying that he’s heard some of his ideas and believes they reflect a strong wrestling philosophy.

Since retiring from in-ring competition following his cinematic Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker has spoken openly about the challenges of life after wrestling.

Ron Killings, also known to WWE fans as R-Truth, officially released his latest single, “Count My Sins,” on June 17th.

The accompanying music video was filmed prior to Killings’ recent transformation, which saw him cut off his signature dreadlocks during the June 9th episode of WWE RAW.

Joe Hendry wants to team up alongside Mr. Iguana.

Hendry appeared at AAA Triplemania Regia in an X-Division Championship four-way match and spoke with the “Battleground” podcast about his desire to team up with the AAA viral sensation. He said,

“I was devastated we didn’t have a tag match in AAA. They need to do a tag match with me and Mr. Iguana.”