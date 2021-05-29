As previously reported latin rap sensation Bad Bunny made an appearance on HBO’s The Shop along with NBA superstar Lebron James and rap legend Jay Z, where Bunny talked about his experience working WrestleMania 37, and how hard he trained to make the pro-wrestling universe proud.

During his reflection Bad Bunny shouted out legends like Triple H and the Undertaker for giving their bodies to the industry for over 20 years. The Deadman would respond to this on Twitter by writing, “Well said, @sanbenito You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved.”

Following WrestleMania WWE would help promote Bad Bunny’s upcoming El Ultimo tour in 2022.