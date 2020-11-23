On the most recent episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions the legendary Undertaker revealed that he chose WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as his WrestleMania 18 opponent. The Deadman explains that Vince McMahon had not figured out any program for him during that time, and gave him the option to work with Flair, or ECW legend Rob Van Dam. Hear is what Taker had to say.

Going into that year, I remember Vince pulling me into the office at TV and going, ‘Mark, I’m so sorry, I haven’t got you figured into Mania.’ I was like, ‘I kinda noticed. Everyone is deep into their heels already.’ He goes, ‘I have two guys for you, RVD and Flair.’ I don’t think he got ‘Flair’ all the way out before I said ‘Flair.’ He was shocked. Vince was shocked because he thought I was going to go with the younger guy. RVD was on his way up and was doing good things, but I went with Flair. He was still like, ‘You don’t want to work with RVD?’ I said, ‘I have plenty of time to work with RVD, I want to work with Flair.’ Flair wasn’t one of Vince’s guys so he didn’t have the say like me or you [Austin]. I was like, ‘I have the choice, right? I want to work with Flair.’ He goes, ‘Okay.’

Undertaker would go on to defeat Flair at the show, which improved his then undefeated Streak record to 10-0. You can watch the full Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)