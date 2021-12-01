WWE Legend The Undertaker recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” show on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. Taker revealed who would be on his own personal Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

Taker named WWE Hall of Famers Andre the Giant, Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, plus The Rock.

“Andre. Stone Cold. Rock,” Undertaker said. “And I’m going to go with Shawn Michaels.”

Taker also talked more about The Rock.

“Definitely. One of them would be your buddy, The Rock. Way back in the day, you could tell he was right there on the threshold. We were in a match on Monday Night Raw, a bunch of different things going on and it got kind of screwed up. I had to call an audible, I had to change things,” he revealed. “I’m the tenured vet there, right? I remember telling him, ‘it’s alright kid, it’s your night.’ He hit me with the Rock Bottom and beat me. It was the right thing to do for business. I told Vince I said, ‘look we were in trouble timewise’ and he goes, ‘anytime, I trust you.’”

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.