“The Deadman” is fond of “The Ring General.”

Quite a bit, actually.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker welcomed special guest Gunther for an in-depth interview.

While the two pro wrestling stars were talking, The Undertaker spoke about how much he thinks of Gunther, noting he’s the one person in WWE right now that he would consider coming out of retirement for, even speaking on some of the ideas he has for a potential rivalry between the two.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where The Undertaker touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Gunther is the one opponent he would consider coming out of retirement for: “If I had anything left in the tank, you’re the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement for. From the moment that I saw you at Clash at the Castle, I was like, ‘Dang, I would love to have worked with you.”

On the setup: “I could see the setup. I mean, there would have been some kind of … easily, there would have been some kind of really dramatic setup to set the heat for, you know, for the angle.”

On what could have been: “Man, I wish you would have got your s**t together a little sooner and got here a little quicker. No man, everything happens and happens for a reason. You’re at the right place at the right time. But yeah, it would have been good. It would have been really good. And I would have, yeah, I might have put you over.”

