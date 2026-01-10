Few figures loom larger in professional wrestling history than John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, but even future megastars aren’t always obvious at first glance. In a recent retrospective discussion, The Undertaker admitted that early versions of both men failed to convince him they would become long-term cornerstones of WWE.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under, Undertaker reflected on watching both performers during their formative years and misjudging their ceilings. “I watched them early and thought neither one was going to make it — and I couldn’t have been more wrong,” he said, grouping Cena and Johnson together as rare cases where dramatic character evolution completely altered their career trajectories. In Johnson’s case, the overly upbeat Rocky Maivia persona failed to resonate until it was stripped away and replaced with the sharper, more confrontational presence that became The Rock.

Cena’s path followed a similarly narrow escape. After struggling to find direction in the early 2000s, his off-camera freestyle rapping opened the door to a new persona that connected instantly with audiences and reshaped WWE’s main-event scene for over a decade. Undertaker’s admission underscores a recurring truth in wrestling history: initial presentation rarely defines destiny. Timing, reinvention, and the right creative adjustment can transform overlooked talent into generational icons.