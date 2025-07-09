Which actor do you think would do a good job of portraying pro wrestling legend The Undertaker on the big screen?

This was the question posed to the WWE Hall of Fame legend himself this week when The Undertaker appeared for an interview on The Mic Check with Ken Anderson podcast.

“Oh, man. They’d have to be tall, extremely good looking,” said ‘The Deadman’ with a smile. “I don’t know, man.”

After thinking about it briefly, “The Phenom” finally decided on someone that many would agree is a pretty good fit.

“I need somebody with a little bit more edge to him,” Undertaker continued. “Jason Momoa. All tatted up, too.”

Jason Momoa is a muscle-built actor who rose to fame for his role as Khal Drogo in HBO’s critically-acclaimed series “Game of Thrones.” He has appeared in such movies as “Aquaman,” “Baywatch,” “Fast X” and more recently alongside Jack Black in “A Minecraft Movie.”