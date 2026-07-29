The Undertaker still doesn’t know why his long-awaited WrestleMania dream match against Sting never became a reality.

For years, fans hoped to see The Undertaker and Sting finally share the ring on WWE’s grandest stage. With Sting making his WWE debut in late 2014, many believed WrestleMania 31 was the perfect opportunity. Instead, WWE went in a different direction, booking The Undertaker against Bray Wyatt while Sting faced Triple H in what ultimately became the only WrestleMania match of Sting’s career.

Speaking on a recent Q&A edition of his Six Feet Under podcast (see video below), The Undertaker admitted he never received a clear explanation from Vince McMahon as to why the highly anticipated showdown never happened.

“Obviously, the people had already been clamoring for that match for a long time, and it seems like a no-brainer. Like, why on earth would you not do that? But for whatever reason, Vince did not see it, didn’t like it, didn’t want it,” Undertaker said. “And I was like, man, this is a home run. This is an easy main event for a pay-per-view.”

He continued by revealing that he never had a detailed discussion with McMahon about the decision, despite believing the match would have been a major success.

“But I don’t really have an answer. I never really had an in-depth conversation with Vince about why he didn’t want to do it. My goodness, a Sting vs. Undertaker? I mean, again, he obviously knows more about business than I do, but that one just seems like a home run that was just — they decided to walk the guy instead of pitch to him? I don’t know. I don’t know what happened there. I mean, I don’t have any regrets. It wasn’t my decision. But, my goodness, I would have loved to have been able to have that match. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Undertaker also recalled speaking with Sting after WrestleMania 31, revealing that neither man understood why WWE passed on the blockbuster encounter.

“I remember running into Sting, I think it was after the WrestleMania that we didn’t work,” Undertaker said. “I remember us being, we were on the same plane together talking. I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Like, ‘This is beyond me. I don’t know. I don’t know why.’ But it is what it is, man, I guess. Yeah, I think Sting, that’s probably got to be the biggest miss of a WrestleMania. Those two characters, that would have done some incredible business.”

While the match never came to fruition, Undertaker acknowledged that the missed opportunity remains one of the biggest “what if” scenarios in wrestling history, and one that fans will likely continue discussing for years to come.