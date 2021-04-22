The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a variety of different topics, including the Deadman revisiting his comments several months ago about today’s WWE product being soft. The former world champion clarifies that he did not mean to bash the current WWE roster, but make a point about the difficulties he faced during his time. Highlights are below.

Clarifies that he wasn’t bashing today’s talent, but saying that it was tough back in the day:

I wasn’t bashing our talent. Our talent is extraordinary. What they’re physically able to do, I couldn’t imagine doing that back in the day. I have a lot of respect for our roster, but I came from a different time period. My point was it was tough back then.

On how far the business has come: