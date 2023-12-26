The Undertaker was asked on his Six Feet Under podcast about the backstage reaction to the decision to end his famous WrestleMania undefeated streak.

WWE’s decision to have Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 has been debated by fans and wrestlers alike since the show.

“Shortly after the [Ric] Flair match [at Wrestlemania 18], that’s when the streak really came alive. It really became special. There were guys that will tell you, and there’s still guys that would tell you like, ‘I don’t care if I’m the main event or not. I want the streak.’ It was such a huge attraction ‘Who is going to be?’ It gets up there 13-0, 14-0. It’s like, ‘oh, is this the guy that is going to beat the streak?’ I’m not the one to tout my own horn but on many occasions, it was as important as whatever the main event was. Is this guy the guy that’s gonna bust the streak? It was just a really special time.” Taker continued, “Among fans, even amongst the talent because most of the guys were, they were pissed. They were like, ‘Man, The Streak shouldn’t have been broke.’ That’s the business. I don’t have any decision in that but a lot of the boys that were part of making that streak something, making it mean what it meant. They were like ‘Damn man, why are you taking away? Why are you taking away such a vital part of WrestleMania?’ It was like ‘This is as important as a title match.’”

