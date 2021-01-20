The legendary Undertaker was a recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience to discuss a number of topics throughout his illustrious career, including how many WWE wrestler’s today are extraordinarily cut, and how he would still get drug tested even working limited dates during the year. Highlights are below.

Says he doesn’t understand how some wrestlers in WWE got so cut (muscle growth):

We’re tested for everything. I don’t understand because there’s some big motherfuckers and cut, and I don’t know how they did it. I couldn’t get that way when I was on steroids.

How he would still have to take a urine test even though he only worked two-three times a year:

Before I switched my contract — now I’m not a talent, I’m a legend — I only worked two or three times a year, but I was under a regular contract. Under a regular contract, and this is if you tested clean, you had to have four mandatory piss tests and two blood tests every year. They’d get to the end of the year and I’d get a call, ‘Go to the lab and do a piss test.’ I hadn’t been in the ring in six or seven months, but they’d look at the book and say ‘oh, we forgot about him.’ So you get the piss test done, but that was only three. Sure enough, next day, another phone call, ‘go back to the lab.’ They’re totally random, they just show up. I was home, that’s why I didn’t get tested until the end. I know what the protocol is and if anyone could get out of it, it would be me, and I couldn’t get out of it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)