The Undertaker is a big fan of current WWE big man, Omos.

The Phenom spoke about Omos during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy, where he praised him for being a great human being, someone he wishes he could mentor.

Taker later explains that the difficult thing about Omos is how he is booked, stating that he would consider a man of his size an attraction and doesn’t think he should be an every week type of wrestler.

I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I’m killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better. He wants to do all of the things that I look for when I see somebody that I really want to mentor, but it’s difficult because its just so hard to book him in a way that he should be booked. He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special.

Omos is set to face-off with Taker’s old rival, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 39.