The Undertaker speaks about AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion weighed in on this topic during the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast. Taker explains that if AEW gets its “crap together” it could create real competition for WWE, something that will only be better for the industry.

Hopefully, one day, AEW gets their crap together and genuinely creates some competition. That’s probably not a popular take from most WWE insiders, but from the way I look at it, competition is only going to make you better.

Undertaker later gives his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan, stating that Khan’s heart is in the right place but he might not be the best man for the job.

I don’t think there’s a really true leader in the locker room. I have nothing against the man, but I don’t know if Tony [Tony Khan] is the guy to run the company. His heart is in a good place and he wants to do something, but I don’t know if he has the acumen to run a wrestling company against the juggernaut that is the WWE. I could be wrong. There was that one other time I was wrong [laughs]. I hope they do get it together and we do have some competition. It’s better for the wrestlers. It’s better for the audience, the fans, everything.

WWE’s last true competitor was WCW, who went out of business in 2001. Its downfall is currently being chronicled on the ‘Who Killed WCW?’ documentary series on VICE TV.

