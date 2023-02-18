The Undertaker is not a fan of social media and thinks it is hurtful for the wrestling industry.

The Deadman spoke on this topic during his recent appearance on the Hot Boxin with Mike Tyson program, where the former multi-time world champion explains the disconnect he feels towards certain performers who act one way on television, but then completely different on social media. Highlights from Taker’s interview can be found below.

Whether it’s harder for wrestlers to stay in character due to social media:

For me, it does. Just our fanbase in general, they are more concerned now with what’s happening behind the scenes, not so much what’s going on in the ring. They want the dirt. It’s just like anything else in our society and it’s all social media driven. Everybody puts their life out there.

Says there is a huge disconnect for him because people act one way on television then a completely different way online:

It’s hard for me, watching everything, ‘you’re this guy on TV and then you go on social media and you’re somebody completely different.’ For me, it’s a huge disconnect. It is what it is and that’s where we’re at. I don’t necessarily like it, but there’s nothing I can do about it. That’s just the way it is. It makes things harder. It really makes things harder to have good storylines and people invested. Guys give everything away.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)