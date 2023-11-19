WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker talked about Vince McMahon on a recent episode of the “Wrestle Binge” podcast.

Taker noted that McMahon’s driving force is not becoming richer but rather improving the quality of WWE’s product.

“Not motivated by money. He’s motivated by making the product better. Not in the same sense that most people are motivated by money. I mean, he wants to obviously make money, he wants to draw money, he wants to increase the value of the company and all of that, but personal wealth is not on his radar, I don’t think, but definitely making the product better is always first and foremost on his mind.”

