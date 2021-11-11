WWE Legend The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations in the near future.

Taker appeared on The Norm & D Invasion on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on Wednesday and revealed that he needs a right knee replacement. Taker said he has surgeries lined up, but is waiting until hunting season ends before he goes under the knife.

“Both my hips are partial hip replacements already. I need… I need a right knee, so I have surgeries lined up. I just… I gotta wait until hunting season is over for [them],” Taker said when asked how he feels physically these days.

The Dead Man was also asked if he misses performing in the ring.

“I miss performing in front of our live audiences, especially around WrestleMania time,” he said. “It’s just, you know, it’s the game. I was very blessed to have a very long career where I was active for so many years, but the body can only take so much and deliver so much, and for me that time. I realized at the last WrestleMania that I had, that I did [WrestleMania 36] that my time had come.”

The Undertaker announced his retirement in 2020, and had his “Final Farewell” ceremony at the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Taker’s last bout was the Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, which was a cinematic-style contest. His last in-ring match came at WWE Super ShowDown in February 2020, when he made a surprise appearance to win the Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, last eliminating Styles for the victory. Before that he teamed with current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019, and prior to that his last standard singles match came at Super ShowDown 2019, when he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

