WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to Philadelphia during WWE Extreme Rules Weekend.

WWE has announced the “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, just one day before Extreme Rules.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his WWE Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE wrote.

Tickets for the Taker show go on sale this Tuesday, September 6 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be for sale, and those include premier seating and a meet & greet.

Taker is taking his one-man show to Cardiff, Wales this weekend before Clash at The Castle, and a second show was added after the first sold out in minutes.

WWE Extreme Rules is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now.

