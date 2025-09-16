— The three El Grande Americanos came face to face on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Monday’s episode featured Americano #1 taking on Dragon Lee in singles competition. Lee had the upper hand until Americano #2 appeared, prompting AJ Styles to rush to the ring and even the odds. Styles brawled with Americano #2, only for Americano #3 to ambush him from behind.

With the numbers in their favor, Americano #2 and #3 helped Americano #1 pick up the victory.

— LA Knight got his payback on Jey Uso, leaving him laid out to close this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Monday’s main event saw Knight team with Jimmy Uso against Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, with Breakker and Reed picking up the win after Breakker distracted Jimmy long enough for Reed to hit his finisher and score the pin.

After the match, Reed and Breakker continued their assault until Jey Uso ran down to make the save. Jey extended a handshake to Knight, who accepted — only to spin him around and drop him with a BFT. The attack was Knight’s retaliation for Jey spearing him to close last week’s episode.

The Usos will take on Reed and Breakker at Wrestlepalooza.

— John Cena has weighed in on the age-old debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza, calling it a matter of personal choice.

Speaking at the Boston Fan Expo, Cena revealed that he personally avoids the topping but respects others’ preferences.

“Me personally, would I ever order a pizza with a pineapple? My answer is no. But gosh, the the freedom to create your own pizza, that’s I can’t take that away from someone. So, if they want to put pineapple on their pizza, that’s okay. I just probably won’t steal a slice.”

Cena is preparing for his retirement from in-ring competition this December, marking the end of a 23-year WWE career that began with his main-roster debut in June 2002. His farewell tour has already seen him compete in his final Royal Rumble match and make his last appearances at major events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

— Many fans consider John Cena worthy of a spot on wrestling’s Mount Rushmore, but WWE legends often see things differently. The Undertaker recently shared his own list of the “big four” and left both Cena and The Rock off.

Speaking on the latest episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, ‘Taker was asked who he’d put on his personal Mount Rushmore. He said,

“So, again, I go back to who were the most, I guess, instrumental in the history of wrestling. And I put Andre The Giant on there. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold. And the fourth, Ric Flair. I think those guys are synonymous with the history of our industry. Now, there’s been guys that are better talkers, there are guys that have been better wrestlers. For guys that had impact, those are my four.”