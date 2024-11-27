The Undertaker says he’s got nothing but love for Batista and Mick Foley despite their difference of political opinion.

In the 2024 election, The Undertaker openly supported Donald Trump while Batista and Mick Foley backed Kamala Harris.

While appearing on FOX News, The Deadman revealed that he’d give both men a “big hug” if they met up. He said,

“So that it’s perfectly clear. I don’t have any angst towards Dave Bautista. He’s still a good friend of mine. I haven’t seen him, but if I saw him, I would give him a big hug. Mick Foley, too. I don’t care what your politics are. You’re wrong [laughs], everybody knows it, but I still love you and I’m going to say hello and give you a hug, whether you want it, when I see you. If people would adopt that a little bit more and not get so much vitriol and hate over politics, it’s ridiculous.”

The official “WWE ID” Twitter account has posted videos of both Kylie Rae and Freedom Ramsey receiving their contracts at recent indie events.

Both Rae and Ramsey were announced as new recruits over the past week.

You can check out the official announcement(s) below:

The Motor City produces even more talent 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ncIbwEhU46 — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 26, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.