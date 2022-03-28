The Undertaker did an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:
The Corporate Ministry and Higher Power storyline:
It was a huge storyline. I wasn’t a big proponent of the higher power being Vince. I just thought it watered The Ministry down; although, it led to me abducting Stephanie and all of that. It all works out. But, you know, originally I wasn’t real thrilled about the Corporate Ministry. That really felt watered down to me. I felt like it kind of took away from what we were doing. Although, as I said, we got it back. But, you know, anytime you can be involved in a storyline with the boss, you know you’re going to get a lot of eyes on you. So, yeah, it all worked out.
Getting his retirement right through trial and error:
Yeah, absolutely. I was so disappointed in my performance with Roman at that Mania. I could give you a hundred excuses and my hip was this and all of that, but I’m the one that made the decision to do it so I need to accept the consequences of that decision. But, yes, it was very gratifying. One, it was special because I’ve always wanted to work with AJ. The original plan was to actually do it in a ring and more conventional manner, but to be able to share such a unique match and go out with such a positive, I think it was the best-case scenario for me. I don’t know if the match had been in a wrestling ring, although I was in great shape and felt really good and motivated, I think I think everything worked out the way that it should. I left on an extremely high note and I was personally satisfied and that was what I was searching for those last few years. Is that one match that I could hang my hat on and say, ‘I’m done, I’m good. It’s time to go home.
Scott Hall’s death:
One of the great in-ring workers. He was just really gifted. Him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden is just one of those legendary, iconic matches. It’s just another sad example. We lose and have lost way too many guys at way too young an age. Some of the choices that we make early on, we don’t see the ramifications later in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. It’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with. I was on my first tour of Japan with Scott. Scott kind of took me under his wing and showed me the ropes in 1988 or 1989 or whenever it was. Where to go to eat and such. It was a really sad day. I know it was sad for [Kevin] Nash and Shawn and Triple H and X-Pac. All those guys. They were all so tight. I know what it’s like to lose guys like that you’re really close with. I feel bad for them, I feel bad for Scott’s family. It’s just another sad loss that our business has offered.