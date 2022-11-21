The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members.

Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a confrontation between Viscera and The Deadman in an interview with Monte and Pharoah.

Viscera had a brief run as King Mabel in the middle of the 1990s after winning the 1995 King of the Ring. During the 1996 Royal Rumble Match, Viscera injured Godwin.

Mideon said, “I go to the Royal Rumble and the very first thing I see is Viscera dropped on him [Henry O. Godwinn] and hurt him. I walk in the locker room and Undertaker is just ripping him apart because he broke ‘Taker’s orbital socket, he hurt Kevin Nash’s back, he just hurt him [Henry O. Godwinn]. That’s his thing whenever he wants people to take him seriously, like with Stone Cold and Shawn [Michaels], taping the fists up.”

H/t to Sportskeeda