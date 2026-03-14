The Undertaker has long said he is satisfied with how his career ended, but he still admits there is one thing he wishes could have been different about his final match.

Speaking on his podcast Six Feet Under, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles and revealed that he would have loved to face “The Phenomenal One” in a traditional in-ring contest.

The match ultimately took place in a cinematic setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced WWE to dramatically change its WrestleMania plans that year.

“I’m really happy with it. Obviously, I would’ve loved to have worked with AJ in a wrestling ring. And I think maybe without COVID hitting, and if I’d have been able to train and do everything, I think maybe we could have.”

Despite that, The Undertaker said the Boneyard Match still felt like the perfect way to close out his legendary career.

“But it worked out the way it was supposed to. I mean, it encapsulated my whole career and I thought it was great.”

The Undertaker also revealed that the physical toll of filming the match played a major role in convincing him that it was finally time to retire.

Even though adrenaline had carried him through countless injuries throughout his career, he admitted that he struggled physically during the match’s production.

“The adrenaline always carried me through all my injuries. Sure. The eyes, the back, all of it … I was just like, I’m having a hard time moving.”

He added that Styles had ideas for additional moments during the match, but he was unsure whether his body could handle more physically demanding spots.

“I felt bad because AJ had a couple other things he wanted to do. And I was like, ‘I don’t know that I can physically.’ I mean, in my head. I couldn’t bring myself to say it out loud.”

While he never got the traditional match with Styles he once imagined, The Undertaker has repeatedly said the Boneyard Match remains one of the most fitting sendoffs for his 30-year WWE career.