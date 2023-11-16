The Undertaker wishes he could have wrestled one of the greats, Andre The Giant.

The Deadman spoke about the Eighth Wonder of the World during a recent interview with Bill Apter, where he revealed that he and Andre actually did talk about facing each other at some point, but that never came to fruition.

The match that I’d wish I had that I never got the opportunity to is with Andre [The Giant]. That was always a dream of mine. Andre’s health was really — when I got here, his health was already in decline with his back and his knees and everything. It was crazy, Tim White and I discussed it many times — It’s funny. Andre told me early on, ‘Kid, one day, me and you.’ He had an idea, he had an angle that he wanted to do with me. Andre didn’t like big guys, but he loved me for the little amount of time we got to spend together and he wanted to do business with me. His health was just at a point where we couldn’t do it.

