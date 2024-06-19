The Undertaker speaks about his daughter being interested in wrestling.

The Deadman recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where he covered a ton of different topics, including when he knew it was finally time to retire from in-ring action after a historic career. At one point in the chat, Taker revealed that his 11-year-old daughter is obsessed with the wrestling business, adding that if she’s serious about it he will support her 100%.

My daughter, my 11-year-old, she points (leg slaps) out. She’s all about the business. Wants to get in the business,” he said. “If her heart is in it and she puts in the work, I’ll support her. She’s a tremendous athlete.

Later in the chat, Taker says that this same daughter has been playing a ton of women’s flag football, which he claims is the fastest growing sport.

Flag football. That’s the fastest-growing women’s sport right now. She wants to get into the business. We’ll see how that goes.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)