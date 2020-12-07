Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event closed with The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) defeating The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch).

The finish saw O’Reilly pin Lorcan after a top rope knee to a chair that was laying over Lorcan’s face.

Team McAfee had the entry advantage for the match. The bout featured several high spots, including a Swanton Bomb by McAfee, from the very top of the cage.

Below are several photos and videos from tonight’s WarGames main event at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida:

ONEY HAS ENTERED WARGAMES SO WE HAVE TO SPEAK IN CAPS LOCK NOW WE DONT MAKE THE RULES WE JUST FEAR ONEY THROW 'EM UP ☝️#WarGames #NXTTakeOver @ONEYLORCAN @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/DWH8lBLlP6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

Looks like we got ourselves a British Invasion as @strongstylebrit has brought TWO Cricket bats to #WarGames! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/V7XSTebto8 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 7, 2020

