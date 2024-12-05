The AEW Continental Classic, which began on the November 27th episode of AEW Dynamite, features the Blue League and the Gold League.

The tournament will culminate at AEW Worlds End 2024, where the semifinal matches will take place, followed by the final match, which will determine the AEW Continental Champion.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, you can check out the updated standings for the tournament below:

Blue League:

Kyle Fletcher (2-0-0, 6 points)

Shelton Benjamin (1-1-0, 3 points)

Kazuchika Okada (c) (0-0-1, 1 points)

Daniel Garcia (0-0-1, 1 points)

The Beast Mortos (0-1-0, 0 points)

Mark Briscoe (0-1-0, 0 points)

Gold League:

Claudio Castagnoli (2-0-0, 6 points)

Will Ospreay (1-0-0, 3 points)

Brody King (1-1-0, 3 points)

Juice Robinson (0-1-0, 0 points)

Darby Allin (0-1-0, 0 points)

Ricochet (0-1-0, 0 points)

A new tag team match has been added to AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.

The tag bout will see the Death Riders in action, as Jon Moxley will team with PAC to face off against the team of Jay White and Orange Cassidy.

Chaos erupted between all four men after White’s win over PAC on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. That segment also involved ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

You can check out the updated lineup for the ‘Winter Is Coming’ episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King vs. Ricochet

* Winner To Face MJF For Dynamite Dozen Ring At AEW Worlds End: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy & Jay White

ORANGE CASSIDY PRETENDED TO BE PART OF THE PRODUCTION CREW TO CHOKE OUT MOX LMFAOOOOOOOOO #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jDdUFXM8IQ — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) December 5, 2024

And finally, Dustin Rhodes says he wants to see wrestling fans stop being so negative.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Rhodes expressed his desire to see wrestling fans just enjoy the product for what it is. He wrote,

“Here’s a thought…….Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. #IAmWithAEW @AEW and I love and watch ALL wrestling.”

Here's a thought…….Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. #IAmWithAEW @AEW and I love and watch ALL wrestling. pic.twitter.com/uLdwAFaQtf — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 3, 2024

