Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision , you can check out the updated lineup for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event below:

* AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF

* Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi & the Golden Lovers vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Gabe Kidd

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR OR Brodido

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persphone vs. TBD (STARDOM)

* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Cope & Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Nick Wayne

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: FTR vs. Brody King & Bandido

* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight