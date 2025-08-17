Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision , you can check out the updated lineup for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event below:
* AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF
* Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi & the Golden Lovers vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Gabe Kidd
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness
* AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR OR Brodido
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persphone vs. TBD (STARDOM)
* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Cope & Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Nick Wayne
Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: FTR vs. Brody King & Bandido
* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes Mone
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight