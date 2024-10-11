You can check out the updated betting odds for tomorrow night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event below, courtesy of BetOnline:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley -150 (2/3)
Bryan Danielson (c) +120 (6/5)
AEW International Championship Three-way Match
Will Ospreay (c) -400 (1/4)
Konosuke Takeshita +200 (2/1)
Ricochet +800 (8/1)
AEW TNT Championship Match
Jack Perry (c) -2500 (1/25)
Katsuyori Shibata +800 (8/1)
AEW Women’s World Championship
Mariah May (c) -5000 (1/50)
Willow Nightingale +1200 (12/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (c) -2000 (1/20)
Private Party +700 (7/1)
ROH World Championship Match
Mark Briscoe (c) -250 (2/5)
Chris Jericho +170 (17/10)
ROH World Television Championship Match
Brian Cage -220 (5/11)
Atlantis Jr. (c) +165 (33/20)
Open Challenge
Darby Allin -1500 (1/15)
Brody King +600 (6/1)
Singles Match
Jay White -180 (5/9)
Adam Page +140 (7/5)
Tag Team Match
The Acclaimed -450 (2/9)
MxM Collection +275 (11/4)
Two Out of Three Falls Match
Hologram -1000 (1/10)
The Beast Mortos +550 (11/2)
Will Bryan Danielson Retire?
Yes +700 (7/1)
To Appear 1st on Show
Bobby Lashley -250 (2/5)
MJF +200 (2/1)
Adam Cole +550 (11/2)
Ricky Starks +1800 (18/1)
Christian Cage Cash in his Contract for Title
Yes +500 (5/1)